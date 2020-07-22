Rupee Gains By 17 Paise To Touch 74.57 Level Against Dollar

Rupee Vs Dollar: Despite some recovery from an all-time low logged in April, the rupee is down 4.74 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

At Tuesday's close, the rupee is off 2.82% a record low of 76.91 registered in April

The rupee appreciated by as much as 17 paise - or 0.23 per cent - to touch the 74.57 mark against the US dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency moved in a range of eight paise against the dollar, between 74.57 and 74.65, in the first half of the four-hour session, having started the day stronger at 74.57 compared with Tuesday's close of 74.74. It was last seen trading with a gain of 0.12 per cent at 74.65 against the greenback. 

At Tuesday's close, the rupee is off 2.82 per cent a record low of 76.91 registered in April, but is still down 4.74 per cent against the US currency so far this year.

