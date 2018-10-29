NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Rupee Firms Up By 14 Paise Against US Dollar

On Friday, the rupee dipped by 20 paise against the dollar to close at 73.47.

Forex | | Updated: October 29, 2018 09:51 IST
The rupee gained 14 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

On Friday, the rupee dipped by 20 paise against the dollar to close at 73.47. (With agency inputs)

