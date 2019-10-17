Rupee Ends 27 Paise Higher At 71.16 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
- "Rupee has appreciated nearly 1 per cent in two days. The hopes of US-China closing the phase-one trade deal along with the announcement Brexit deal, has kept all emerging market currencies including rupee, afloat," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.
- Global markets rallied after Britain and the European Union said they have struck an outline Brexit deal following prolonged negotiations.
- The deal, however, must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and UK parliaments.
- Weak US economic data, a fall in dollar overseas and speculation over a rate cut by the US central bank also supported the rupee, Mr Gupta said. The rupee can appreciate further if the Brexit deal gets parliamentary approval, he added.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, infusing Rs 1,158.63 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.31 per cent to 97.69.
- Domestic stock markets registered sharp gains on Thursday backed by strength in the banking sector. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained over 1 per cent to close at their highest levels recorded in three weeks.
- Crude oil prices fell in anticipation of higher supply going forward. Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - was last seen trading 0.50 per cent lower at $59.12 per barrel.
- The rupee is expected to move in a range of 70.80-71.80 over the next few sessions and global cues will be monitored closely for cues going forward, said Amit Pabari, Managing Director, CR Forex Advisors.
- At Thursday's close, the rupee has declined by 139 paise- or 1.99 per cent so far this year.
