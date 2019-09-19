Rupee Moves Lower To 71.34 Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

On Wednesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.24.

The rupee settled 10 paise lower against the dollar on Thursday. The local currency opened on a strong note at 71.36 and shuttled between a high of 71.06 and a low of 71.37. It finally settled at 71.34 against the dollar. According to analysts, heavy selling in domestic stock markets and unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy. Investors also turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve dimmed hopes of further rate cuts, they added. On Wednesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.24.