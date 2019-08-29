Rupee Moves Lower To 72.04 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The 10-year government bond yield was up at 6.57 per cent in morning trade.

The rupee fell as much as 27 paise against the dollar on Thursday. Analysts said weak domestic stock markets and persistence foreign fund outflows led to the declines in the local currency. Pessimism over US-China trade talks also put pressure on the domestic unit, they added. At the forex market, the rupee opened lower at 71.96 and fell further to 72.04 at the day's lowest point by late morning deals, against Wednesday's close of 71.77. At 9:59 am, the local unit was trading at 71.94 against the greenback.