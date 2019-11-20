Rupee Closes Lower At 71.81 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 71.71 against the dollar.

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 71.81 against the dollar on Wednesday. Weak Asian currencies following a flare-up in US-China tensions weighed on trader sentiments, analysts said. However, fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in domestic stock markets restricted the fall for the rupee, they added. After opening lower at 71.80 against the greenback, the currency fell as much as 71.91 in intra-day deals. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 71.71 against the dollar.