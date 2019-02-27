Rupee Falls By 17 Paise To Close At 71.24 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: On Tuesday, the rupee had ended 10 paise lower at 71.07 against the dollar.

The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to settle at 71.24 against the dollar on Wednesday amid a flare up of tensions between India and Pakistan, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The firming crude oil prices, month-end dollar demand from oil importers and a weak sentiment at domestic stock markets weighed on the local currency, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Tuesday, the rupee had ended 10 paise lower at 71.07 against the dollar.