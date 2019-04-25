Rupee Closes At 6-Week Low Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee on Wednesday had declined 24 paise to close at 69.86.

The rupee on Thursday slumped 39 paise to close at more than six-week low of 70.25 against the US dollar, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Rising crude oil prices and a late sell-off in domestic equity markets led to the fall in the domestic currency, analysts were quoted as saying in the PTI report. Besides, a strengthening dollar against some major currencies overseas also weighed on the home unit, they said. The rupee on Wednesday had declined 24 paise to close at 69.86.