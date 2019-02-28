Rupee Rises By 52 Paise To Close At 70.72 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The domestic currency had tumbled 17 paise to 71.24 against the dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee recovered by 52 paise to close at 70.72 against the dollar on Thursday as investors wagered on de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). A weaker dollar and slipping oil prices also propped up the local unit, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The domestic currency had tumbled 17 paise to 71.24 against the dollar on Wednesday.