Rupee Closes At 1-Month High, Rises 48 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: On Monday, the rupee had ended at 71.18 against the dollar.

Registering sixth straight session of gain, rupee strengthened by 48 paise to close at one-month high of 70.70 against the dollar on Tuesday, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). In the six trading sessions, the rupee has gained 110 paise against dollar. Optimism ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) numbers for December and retail inflation for January supported the rupee on Tuesday, analysts were quoted as saying in the PTI report. This is the highest closing level since January 11 when the rupee had closed at 70.49.