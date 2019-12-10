Rupee Ends Higher At 70.92 Against Dollar

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.04 against the dollar.

The rupee settled 12 paise higher at 70.92 against the dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis major global currencies.

Forex traders said the rupee gained ground on the back of foreign fund inflows, stable crude oil price and a weaker dollar index.

However, muted domestic equity markets weighed on the local unit. At the forex market, the rupee opened at 70.98 against the dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.85 and a low of 71.04 and finally ended the day at 70.92 against the dollar. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.04 against the dollar.