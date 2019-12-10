Rupee Ends Higher At 70.92 Against Dollar

The rupee settled 12 paise higher at 70.92 against the dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis major global currencies.

However, muted domestic equity markets weighed on the local unit. At the forex market, the rupee opened at 70.98 against the dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.85 and a low of 71.04 and finally ended the day at 70.92 against the dollar. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.04 against the dollar. 

