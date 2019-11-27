Rupee Ends Higher At 71.35 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed lower at 71.50 against the dollar.

The rupee on Wednesday rose for a second straight day on Wednesday. The domestic currency appreciated by 15 paise to settle at 71.35 against the dollar.Gains in domestic stock markets and sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor's sentiments on Wednesday, analysts said. After opening higher at 71.43 against the greenback, the rupee traded in the range of 71.30-71.48, before settling at 71.35 against dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed lower at 71.50 against the dollar.