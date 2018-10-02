Rupee Closes Near 2-Week Low Against Dollar

A strengthening dollar overseas and steady capital outflows dragged the rupee lower

Mumbai: The rupee tumbled 43 paise to end at a near two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar on Monday amid a strengthening greenback and steady capital outflows. Higher US Treasury yields, which rose above the 3 per cent mark, boosted the appeal for the dollar, analysts said. The dollar rose to near 1-month highs against global currencies.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,841.63 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India announced on the same day that it would inject liquidity of Rs 36,000 crore into the system through purchase of government bonds in October to meet the festival season demand for funds.

The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

"Rupee continues to be weak as crude oil prices remains high. Unless we have comfort from crude oil prices, we are likely to see weakness in rupee. It is going to hover in 70-72 range," a senior treasury official said.

Brent crude was trading at $82.94 per barrel, up 0.25 per cent.

"The central bank's Rs 36,000 crore OMO to provide domestic liquidity could not stem the fall for the rupee. Surging crude oil prices is the main worry for the currency markets.

"Among the emerging market currencies, rupee was the worst performer with loss of 42 paise to 72.91 against the Dollar today. Forex traders are awaiting some concrete steps from RBI MPC meeting scheduled on October 5," said V K Sharma, head PCG and capital markets strategy, HDFC Securities.

Equity benchmarks snapped their three-day losing streak Monday as the RBI announced measures to shore up liquidity amid the government pressing for a change of management at the crisis-hit IL&FS.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 299 points in see-saw trade to close at 36,526.14, while the NSE Nifty jumped 77.85 points to reclaim the 11,000 mark.