Rupee Falls To All-Time Closing Low Of 73.58 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee closed 24 paise lower against the dollar at 73.58 on Thursday. After registering a new all-time low of 73.81 during the session, the rupee gained some ground to settle at 73.58 against the greenback for the day. Surging crude oil prices fueling concerns on widening of current account deficit and capital outflows dragged the currency lower, say analysts. Brent - the international benchmark for crude oil - crossed $86 a barrel mark to trade near its highest levels since 2014.