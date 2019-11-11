Rupee Closes At Nearly 1-Month Low Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Forex and bond markets will be shut on Tuesday on account of "Guru Nanak Jayanti".

Mumbai: The rupee declined by 19 paise to end at 71.47 against the dollar on Wednesday. This is the lowest closing level for the currency since October 15. After opening marginally lower,the rupee fell to 71.54 against the dollar in intraday deal. According to analysts, fresh concerns over US-China trade deal and Hong Kong unrest kept forex market participants edgy. Investors also played their bets cautiously in view of country's rating outlook cut by Moody's investors Services last week.