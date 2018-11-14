Rupee Moves Higher To End At 72.31 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee is down 13% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee finished Wednesday's session at 72.31 against the dollar, marking a gain of 36 paise from the previous close. A continuous fall in crude oil prices supported the rupee, say analysts. Crude oil edged up to trade near $66-a-barrel mark on Wednesday, after hitting an intraday low of $65.02 per barrel, on the growing prospect of reduction in supply by top producers going forward. That along with the Reserve Bank of India's announcement to inject liquidity of Rs 15,000 crore on November 15 boosted the currency. Still, the rupee is down around 13 per cent so far this year.