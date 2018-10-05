NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Dips Below 74 For First Time, Ends At Record 73.76/Dollar: 10 Points

The markets took the status quo on interest rates by the RBI negatively, according to analysts.

Forex | | Updated: October 05, 2018 19:04 IST
The rupee logged a weekly loss of 1.8%

The rupee registered a new all-time closing low of 73.76 against the dollar on Friday, gaining some ground after breaching the 74 mark for the first time ever during the session. The fourth consecutive lower closing for the rupee came on a day the Reserve Bank of India changed its policy stance to 'calibrated tightening" from 'neutral' - meaning a rate cut is off the table for now - while maintaining a status quo on repo rate. Repo rate is the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. After the release of the fourth bi-monthly RBI policy statement of the current financial year, the rupee logged an all-time low of 74.23, but contained most of those losses by the end of the day.
  2. Noting that weakness in the currency is better than its emerging market peers, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said the rupee's value is determined market forces and the central bank does not have any particular target.
  3. The markets took the status quo by the central bank on key interest rates negatively, according to analysts.
  4. "The rupee has extended losses today as the RBI monetary policy meeting has clearly disappointed the street...the status quo in the policy has disappointed," said Rushabh Maru, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
  5. The central bank said it has been trying to ensure the forex - or foreign exchange - market remains liquid and is not targeting any particular level.
  6. "RBI's statement indicating a non-intervention approach, in spite of the recent sharp depreciation in the rupee from 68.75 to 73 levels, seems have taken the market by surprise. This has led the rupee to immediately tumble and touch a new all-time low of 74.24," Salil Datar, CEO and executive director, Essel Finance VKC Forex, told NDTV.
  7. Mr Patel said the rupee has "experienced bouts of volatility" since the last policy meeting in August. "The rupee fall, in some respect, is moderate in comparison to several other emerging market peers," he said in a press conference after release of the policy statement.
  8. Analysts expect the rupee to continue under pressure going forward.
  9. Mr Datar said he expects the rupee to continue in a 73.90-74.25 range "unless the government comes with some serious intervention" to increase dollar inflows.
  10. The rupee logged a weekly loss of 1.8 per cent. It has lost 15.5 per cent so far this year.

(With agency inputs)



Rupee dollarINR USD

