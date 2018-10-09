NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Recovers Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR vs USD: On Monday, the domestic currency plunged by 30 paise to close at a record low of 74.06 against the greenback.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 09, 2018 12:01 IST
Backed by fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters, the rupee strengthened by 18 paise to 73.88 in early trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Easing global crude prices and a positive opening of domestic equity indices also supported the local currency on Tuesday, traders said. On Monday, the domestic currency plunged by 30 paise to close at a record low of 74.06 against the greenback.
Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
  1. The rupee has been setting one record low after another recently. According to reports, the domestic currency is this year's worst-performing Asian currency, dropping nearly 14 per cent to the dollar so far this year.
  2. In recent weeks, the rupee has set all-time lows. Bonds are also at their weakest since November 2014.
  3. In a surprise move on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate- the rate at which it lends loans to commercial banks - unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Analysts had expected a rate increase to combat inflationary pressures arising from high oil prices and a depreciating rupee.
  4. RBI said it has been trying to ensure the foreign exchange market remains liquid and is not targeting any particular level. "There is no target or band around any particular level of the exchange rate which is determined by the market forces of demand and supply," central bank's governor, Urjit Patel, said after monetary policy meeting.
  5. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday acknowledged the economic reforms carried out under PM Narendra Modi and projected India to be the world's fastest growing major economy this year and next. 
  6. As per the provisional data, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,974 crore on Monday, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,805 crore.
  7. Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the re-imposition of US sanctions. Brent- the international benchmark for crude oil- was trading above the $84 per barrel mark on Tuesday. Brent rose to a four-year high of $86.74 last week.
  8. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that domestic companies will continue to buy Iranian oil in November despite the looming US sanctions on that country. "We have to fulfill our own domestic requirements. Some of our companies have already nominated their quota for November", he said.
  9. "With the November deadline on sanction on oil exports from Iran looming large and now China also intervening by stepping in to increase the liquidity, we expect this to put pressure on emerging market currencies including the rupee", said Salil Datar, Executive Director & CEO, Essel Forex Limited.
  10. On Tuesday, Asian shares hit 17-month after China allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark amid sharp losses in domestic share markets. (With agencies inputs)


