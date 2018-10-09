Rupee Recovers Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: In recent weeks, the rupee has set all-time lows.

Backed by fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters, the rupee strengthened by 18 paise to 73.88 in early trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Easing global crude prices and a positive opening of domestic equity indices also supported the local currency on Tuesday, traders said. On Monday, the domestic currency plunged by 30 paise to close at a record low of 74.06 against the greenback.