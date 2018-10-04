Rupee Hits New All-Time Low Of 73.77 Against Dollar

INR Vs USD:

The rupee hits new low of 73.77 by plunging 43 paise against US dollar on Thursday. On Wednesday, the rupee declined sharply lower against the US dollar to close at a record 73.34, amid soaring crude oil prices. Government on Wednesday said that it will allow state oil marketing firms to raise $10 billion in overseas loans to help them deal with a sharp rise in crude oil prices and a falling rupee currency.

"The adverse situation for rupee is continuing with consistent rise in crude oil prices, hike in interest rate by US Fed, sustained tensions in global trade and the widening current account deficit. Rupees will be under pressure unless there is government intervention as FIIs continue to exit from the financial markets amidst high volatility in equity markets", Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, TIW Private Equity told NDTV.

The dollar notched an 11-month top on the yen on Thursday as stunningly strong U.S. economic data drove Treasury yields to their highest since mid-2011, while Asian stocks were pressured as borrowing costs rose at home.

Oil prices have reached four-year peaks as the market focused on upcoming U.S. sanctions on Iran while shrugging off the year's largest weekly build in US crude stockpiles. Brent eased 18 cents to $86.11 a barrel on Thursday, while US crude fell 16 cents to $76.25.

