Rupee Hits New All-Time Low Of 73.77 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: The rupee has lost as much as 13% to the dollar since the beginning of the year.

The rupee crashed to a new all-time low of 73.77 against the US dollar on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The local currency dropped 44 paise against the US currency in the morning session as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit (CAD) and capital outflows. Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners also kept the rupee under pressure, traders said. The state-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise $10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.