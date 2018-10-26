NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Drops 17 Paise To 73.44 Against Dollar

INR vs USD: Traders said dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 26, 2018 09:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Drops 17 Paise To 73.44 Against Dollar

INR vs USD: On Thursday, the local currency had depreciated by 11 paise to close at 73.27.

The rupee weakened by 17 paise to 73.44 against the US dollar in early trade Friday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows. 

Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit.    

On Thursday, the local currency had depreciated by 11 paise to close at 73.27 against the US dollar due to steady capital outflows and sharp decline in domestic equities amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,495.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 339.60 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.    

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 157.17 points, or 0.47 per cent to 33,532.92 in early trade Friday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

INR vs USDRupee vs dollar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefP ChidambaramNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top