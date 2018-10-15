Rupee Closes At 73.83 Against Dollar, Breaks 3-Day Rising Streak: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: The domestic currency fell after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Snapping its three-session gaining streak, the rupee closed 26 paise lower at 73.83 against the US dollar on Monday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The domestic currency fell after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. A spurt in dollar demand from importers also dragged down the local currency, dealers said. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened lower at 73.80 and lost further ground to hit an intraday low of 74.07 on strong demand for the American currency from importers. However, the rupee clawed back to gain some lost ground.