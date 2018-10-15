NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Closes At 73.83 Against Dollar, Breaks 3-Day Rising Streak: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: A spurt in dollar demand from importers dragged down the local currency, dealers said.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 15, 2018 18:14 IST
Snapping its three-session gaining streak, the rupee closed 26 paise lower at 73.83 against the US dollar on Monday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The domestic currency fell after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. A spurt in dollar demand from importers also dragged down the local currency, dealers said. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened lower at 73.80 and lost further ground to hit an intra-day low of 74.07 against US dollar on strong demand for the American currency from importers. However, the rupee clawed back some lost ground.
Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
  1. Forex traders believe the weakness in rupee was owing to rising crude oil prices. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, "Rupee continued to be under pressure as oil prices started to move-up due to sudden spurt in tension between the US and Saudi Arabia." Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading higher by 0.98 per cent, at $81.79 per barrel.
  2. Unabated foreign fund outflows also dragged down the domestic currency on Monday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to tune of Rs 1,322 crore on Friday, provisional data showed. 
  3. In a round table meeting held on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global oil suppliers to review payment terms in order to give relief to the country which is struggling with a weakening currency.
  4. The government released the trade deficit data of September after market hour on Monday. Exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 per cent in September on a yearly basis, the data showed. Imports, however, went up by 10.45 per cent in September. 
  5. Earlier in the day, the government also released the provisional wholesale inflation data of September. The WPI based on wholesale price index stood at 5.13 per cent in September as compared to 4.53 per cent in August.
  6. On Friday, government released retail inflation data for the month of September. Retail inflation rose marginally in September, nudged up by food and fuel prices, but short of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 4 per cent medium-term target. 
  7. The weakening rupee, which has lost about 13 per cent this year against the dollar, could hurt growth prospects in the second half of the fiscal year ending in March 2019, analysts said.
  8. On Friday, the rupee had climbed 55 paise to 73.57, marking the biggest jump in over three weeks.
  9. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts India's economy could grow 7.3 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2019, versus 6.7 per cent in the last.
  10. Meanwhile, institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs. 1,287 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. (With inputs from agencies)


