Rupee Drops Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: Rupee has weakened by more than 12 per cent this year.

The Indian rupee dipped by 36 paise to 72.84 against the US dollar on Monday, reported news agency Press Trust Of India (PTI). The domestic currency fell on Monday even after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced plans to purchase government bonds worth Rs 36,000 crore to boost liquidity. Investors are now waiting for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision scheduled later this week. In recent weeks, the rupee has taken a beating amid volatility in global markets and strengthening of the greenback. RBI has been taking various measures to shore up the rupee.