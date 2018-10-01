NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Drops Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR vs USD: The domestic currency fell on Monday even after RBI announced plans to purchase government bonds worth Rs 36,000 crore to boost liquidity.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 01, 2018 11:51 IST
INR Vs USD: Rupee has weakened by more than 12 per cent this year.

The Indian rupee dipped by 36 paise to 72.84 against the US dollar on Monday, reported news agency Press Trust Of India (PTI). The domestic currency fell on Monday even after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced plans to purchase government bonds worth Rs 36,000 crore to boost liquidity. Investors are now waiting for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision scheduled later this week. In recent weeks, the rupee has taken a beating amid volatility in global markets and strengthening of the greenback. RBI has been taking various measures to shore up the rupee.
Here are key things to know about rupee:
  1. On Friday, rupee edged marginally higher by 11 paise to settle at 72.48. With that, the rupee closed the month with a loss of 2.1 per cent. 
  2. RBI said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of 36,000 crore rupees worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market. The auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. 
  3. Bond yields dropped sharply on Monday to their lowest in more than a month as investors took in the news.
  4. RBI is likely to raise interest rates in early October to prop up a retreating rupee, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The predicted rate hike would be the RBI's third this year, having lifted borrowing costs in June and August. 
  5. Domestic factory activity expanded more quickly in September on strong domestic and export order growth, a business survey showed. It is a welcome sign of strength as policy makers worry about a sharp drop in the rupee and fallout from global trade frictions.
  6. Government will borrow gross 2.47 trillion rupees from the market between October and March through dated securities, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Friday.
  7. The government has recently raised import tariffs on 19 non-essential items to reduce the widening current account deficit and tackle a sharp slide in the rupee.
  8. Rupee has weakened by more than 12 per cent this year and it is Asia's worst performing currency, reported Reuters.
  9. Globally, oil prices gained on Monday, with international benchmark Brent hitting a four-year high, as US sanctions on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude exports, tightening supply even as other key exporters increased production.
  10. Meanwhile, domestic stock markets opened on a negative note on Monday. At 10:22 am, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 127.63 points, or 0.35 per cent, to trade at 36,099.51. The broader NSE's Nifty50 was trading 57.35 points, or 0.52 per cent, down at 10,873.10. (With agencies inputs)


