Rupee Edges Lower Ahead Of RBI Board Meeting Outcome: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: The rupee has declined about 11 per cent since the start of the year.

Halting its four-day winning streak, the rupee slipped by 9 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting outcome, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Friday, the rupee strengthened by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high of 71.93 against the dollar.