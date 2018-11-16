NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Edges Higher Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Thursday, the rupee, which has been Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, settled at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: November 16, 2018 12:59 IST
The rupee has declined about 11 per cent since the start of the year.

The rupee edged higher by 10 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities also supported rupee, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Thursday, the rupee, which has been Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, settled at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar.
Here are 10 things to know about rupee's rate on Friday:
  1. The strength in the rupee was supported by increased foreign fund inflows. Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.    
  2. A higher opening of the domestic equity market also influenced the domestic currency. At 11:43 am, BSE benchmark index Sensex traded at 35,391.77, up 131.23 points or 0.37 per cent and the NSE index Nifty50 was at 10,655.95, with a gain of 39.25 points or 0.37 per cent.  
  3. Oil prices rose on Friday amid expectations of supply cuts from OPEC, although record US production dragged. Brent crude oil futures were up 48 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $67.10 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.84 per barrel at 0353 GMT or 9:23 am IST, up 38 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement.
  4. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was at 97, not far from a 16-month high of 97.69 hit at the start of the week, reported news agency Reuters.
  5. Data released on Thursday showed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.09 billion in the forward dollar-rupee market in September, the highest monthly sales this year, compared with $4.95 billion in August. This is the second straight month for the RBI to intervene more in the derivatives market than spot, reported Reuters.
  6. The central bank aims to stem a sharp fall in the rupee and avoid tightening cash conditions in the banking system.
  7. Trade deficit in October widened to $17.13 billion due to a higher oil import bill, the country's trade ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
  8. Retail inflation in October fell to a 13-month low of 3.31 per cent, government data showed earlier. 
  9. The rupee has declined about 11 per cent since the start of the year, making it the worst performer in Asia, stung by high oil prices and large foreign dollar outflows. However, the pace of fall has slowed as oil prices eased. 
  10. The rupee lost 2.1 per cent in September, compared with a drop of 3.6 per cent in August, the worst since August 2015. In October, the rupee weakened by about 2 per cent, while so far in November the pace of fall further slowed to 0.4 per cent, according to Refinitiv data. (With inputs from agencies)


