Rupee Edges Higher Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee has declined about 11 per cent since the start of the year.

The rupee edged higher by 10 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities also supported rupee, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Thursday, the rupee, which has been Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, settled at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar.