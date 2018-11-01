Rupee Gains 11 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: The recent life-time low for the rupee was 74.485 per dollar on October 11.

The rupee rose marginally by 11 paise to 73.84 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee's recovery, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The easing of concerns on the rift between the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the domestic currency, they said. On Wednesday, the rupee breached 74-mark in the session before closing at 73.95, the lowest level in nearly three weeks.