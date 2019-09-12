Rupee Advances By 53 Paise To Settle At 71.13 Against Dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had ended higher at 71.66 against the greenback.

The rupee on Thursday settled 53 paise higher at 71.13 against the US dollar. The local currency opened higher at 71.43 and advanced to an intraday high of 71.09 against the American currency before ending at 71.13. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended higher at 71.66 against the greenback.

The S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, ended 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 10,981.05, down 54.65 points or 0.50 per cent from the previous close.

