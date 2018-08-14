Rupee Reverses Day's Losses To Close Above 70 Per Dollar: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: The rupee recovered three paise from the previous day's close of 69.93.

The rupee settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday, after weakening to a fresh all-time low of 71.10 against the US dollar amid prevailing weakness in emerging market currencies. The rupee closed at 69.90 against the greenback, recovering three paise from the previous day's close of 69.93. Tuesday's session marked the rupee sliding to as much as 70.10 against the American currency. With that, the rupee fell below the 70 level against the US dollar for the first time ever.