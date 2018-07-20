Rupee Plunges To Record Low Of 69.12 Against US Dollar: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: The rupee's last life low of 69.0950 was touched on June 28.

The rupee extended Thursday's losses as it hit a record low of 69.13 per dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking weakness in the yuan, reported news agency Reuters. The rupee was trading at 69.11/12 per dollar as of 9:20 am, compared with the previous close of 69.0650/0750. Traders were cautious of the Reserve Bank of India stepping in to prevent a sharp fall in the currency and also monitored the domestic stock market for further cues. On Thursday, the rupee hit an all-time closing low of Rs 69.05 against the US dollar.