Rupee Hits Lifetime Low Of 73.34 Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

The Indian rupee hits all-time low of 73.34 against US dollar in morning trade on Wednesday, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). Forex and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. The rupee dropped to a record low in opening deals on Wednesday as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices over the last two sessions weighed on sentiment for the local unit. The partially convertible rupee hit 73.34 per dollar in early trade, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.93. On Monday, the rupee slipped 43 paise to end at a near two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar amid a strengthening greenback and steady capital outflows.

Here are 5 things to know:

1. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 6 basis points at 8.05 per cent.

2. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that it would pump Rs. 36,000 crore into money markets in October, pledging to buy back government bonds as part of a bid to quell fears of a credit crunch cascading through the economy. The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

3. Crisis-hit IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services) will be taken over by the government as debt defaults by the infrastructure group have led to fears of contagion in the markets and a liquidity crisis.The new board, which includes banker Uday Kotak as non-executive chairman, will meet before October 8 and submit a roadmap before the next hearing of the tribunal on October 31.

4. Globally, asian shares ticked down on Wednesday and the euro held at six-week lows as Italy's mounting debt and Rome's budget plan set it on a collision course with the European Union.

5. Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a report of rising US crude inventories and an expected increase in production. Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) earlier this week both reached levels last seen in November 2014, and the two contracts have risen by around 20 and 17 per cent respectively since mid-August.

