Forex Markets Closed Today For Gandhi Jayanti: 5 Things To Know

Forex and money markets are closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. On Monday, the Indian rupee slipped 43 paise to end at a near two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar amid a strengthening greenback and steady capital outflows, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Higher US Treasury yields, which rose above the 3 per cent mark, also boosted the appeal for the dollar, analysts said. Forex and money markets will now resume trading on Wednesday.

Here are 5 things to know:

1. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that it would pump Rs 36,000 crore into money markets in October, pledging to buy back government bonds as part of a bid to quell fears of a credit crunch cascading through the economy. The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

2. The government seized control of debt-trapped IL&FS on Monday and vowed to stop further loan defaults. This is only the second time after Satyam Computer Services Ltd that the government has taken control of a company board. The new board of IL&FS, which includes banker Uday Kotak, will meet before October 8 and submit a roadmap before the next hearing of the tribunal on October 31.

3. Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs. 1,841.63 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

4. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the lift from an agreement that saved the North American free trade deal faded, with cautious views on the global economy curbing risk sentiment.

5. In global commodity markets, oil prices were firm on Tuesday, holding near a four-year high reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect of tighter supply once the US sanctions against Iran kick in next month.

(With agencies inputs)