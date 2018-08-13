NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Hits All-Time Low Against USD: 10 Things To Know

The Indian rupee (INR) nosedived to its lifetime low of 69.62, tumbling by 79 paise against the US dollar in morning trade today.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: August 13, 2018 13:31 IST
Rupee Hits All Time Low: The rupee has lost over 7% this year.

It was a hard day for the rupee on Monday. The INR touched its life-time low of 69.62 against the US dollar (USD) as it tracked week emerging market currencies. However, the rupee retreated from its record lows after the central bank intervened to support it and halt a sharp fall, dealers said. On Friday, the rupee or INR had ended at 68.84 against the USD. The Indian currency has lost over 7 per cent this year, with worries over the US-China trade conflict making it the worst-performing Asian currency in July.
Here are 10 things you should know about rupee vs dollar rate or INR vs USD rate today:
  1. The rupee nosedived to its life-time low of 69.62, tumbling by 79 paise against the US dollar in morning trade today in line with weakening domestic equities and global markets rout, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). It regaining some ground to quote at 69.39 in late morning deals.
  2. Increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks amid fresh foreign fund outflows mainly hit the rupee sentiment, forex traders said.
  3. The Reserve Bank of India was seen intervening to stem a sharp fall in the rupee, news agency Reuters quoted two dealers as saying.
  4. Investors preferred safe-havens such as the US dollar and the yen after a plunge in the Turkish Lira sent all emerging market currencies sharply lower.
  5. Emerging market currencies have declined sharply as the Turkish lira has fallen to all-time low level after US president Donald Trump imposed sanctions and tariffs on Turkey, said Rushabh Maru - Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. "Market is nervous ahead of India's CPI (consumer price inflation) data due later today. The dollar has strengthened to multi-month high on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in coming months as the US economy is experiencing strong growth momentum. Hence, due to all these factors, the rupee has declined to all-time low level today," he told NDTV.
  7. "There is no point spending a lot of dollars in defending a rupee when the force of the fall is so strong across emerging markets," Reuters quoted a senior forex dealer at a state-run bank, as saying.
  8. A recent Reuters poll of about 40 foreign exchange analysts showed that the rupee is now expected to trade at 68.22 per dollar in a year.
  9. "India has not been unscathed from the ongoing global trade tensions. China may have grabbed the bulk of the spotlight in terms of headlines, but the US is also reviewing its trade relationship with India," said Gajan Mahadevan, FX strategist at Lloyds Bank, in the Reuters report.
  10. The widening current account deficit, due to higher global crude oil prices and steady capital outflows, has also weighed on the rupee. (With agencies inputs)


Rupee all time lowdollar to rupeerupee hits all time low

