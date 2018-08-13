Rupee Hits All-Time Low Against USD: 10 Things To Know

Rupee Hits All Time Low: The rupee has lost over 7% this year.

It was a hard day for the rupee on Monday. The INR touched its life-time low of 69.62 against the US dollar (USD) as it tracked week emerging market currencies. However, the rupee retreated from its record lows after the central bank intervened to support it and halt a sharp fall, dealers said. On Friday, the rupee or INR had ended at 68.84 against the USD. The Indian currency has lost over 7 per cent this year, with worries over the US-China trade conflict making it the worst-performing Asian currency in July.