The rupee fell to a nearly 7-month low of 65.65 against the US dollar today - marking its lowest value against the US dollar since September 2017. So far in today's session, the rupee traded between 65.65 and 65.41 against the US dollar. The rupee had on Monday fallen by 29 paise to close at a six-month low of 65.49 against the US currency on widening trade deficit concerns amid heightened geopolitical worries.