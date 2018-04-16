Rupee (INR) Hits 5-Month Low Against US Dollar (USD) Today: 5 Things To Know

The rupee fell to as low as 65.46 against the US dollar, a level last seen on November 14, 2017

The rupee (INR) today fell as much as 26 paise against the US dollar (USD) to a five-month low of 65.46. The rupee traded between 65.32 and 65.46 against the dollar in today's session so far. At 12:23 pm, the rupee was trading at 65.45 against the dollar. In the previous session, the rupee had closed six paise higher at 65.20 against the US dollar. Indian rupee opened lower against US dollar due to widening trade deficit and news that US has added India to the currency watch list, forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note. Weak domestic equity markets also hurt the rupee.