Rupee Opens 15 Paise Higher Against US Dollar

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: September 11, 2018 09:48 IST
The rupee on Monday slumped to new record low of 72.67 a dollar in intra-day trade.

MUMBAI: The rupee on Tuesday opened on a positive note by inching 15 paise higher at 72.30 against the US dollar amid increased selling by banks and exporters.

Besides, dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas including the euro also supported the rupee, dealers said.

The rupee on Monday slumped to new record low of 72.67 a dollar in intra-day trade before closing at 72.45, showing a steep 72 paise fall on growing fears of contagion from an emerging-market rout and escalation of global trade war.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose 95.32 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 38,017.49 in opening trade.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

