Rupee Breaks Two-Day Gain To Slip Below 70 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee had appreciated 0.7% in past two trading sessions

The rupee declined by 53 paise, or 0.8 per cent, to close at 70.21 against the dollar on Tuesday. That marked the first lower closing for the rupee against the greenback after two days of appreciation. Concerns on the widening of current account deficit on rising crude oil prices pulled the rupee lower, say analysts. Strength in the dollar against major peers overseas also affected the rupee. The rupee had appreciated by 52 paise, or 0.7 per cent, in the previous two trading sessions.