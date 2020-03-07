As Rupee Hits 16-Month Low, Analysts Warn Of 'Sharp' Fall Ahead If Coronavirus Cases Rise Further

The rupee depreciated by a total 163 paise against the US dollar - or 2.26 per cent - this week, as investors around the globe assessed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on world economy. On Friday itself, the rupee shed 0.74 per cent (54 paise) to end at 73.87, gaining some ground after slumping to as low as 74.08 against the greenback during the session. A weekly loss of 2 per cent in domestic equity markets affected investor sentiment amid escalating concerns over the impact of rapidly spreading coronavirus globally, while the biggest fall in crude oil prices in a decade failed to prop up the rupee, say analysts.

Friday's fall meant the currency continued its decline after a day's breather. It had clocked its first gain the previous day after five straight sessions of depreciation.

Equity market benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty shed 720.67 points and 212.3 points to log weekly losses of 1.88 per cent and 1.90 per cent respectively.

Volatility continued to hurt the markets as investors succumbed to fears of recession in major economies due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, say analysts.

“The rupee is likely to remain vulnerable to coronavirus outbreak and we will witness similar volatility as seen in the current week. The pair is driven based on news and sentiments where negatives are weighing over positives at the moment,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, a forex advisory firm.

“In India, witnessing the efforts taken by government to contain the coronavirus spread, the (rupee-dollar) pair shall stablise once the panic is subsided,” added Mr Pabari. “If the virus is contained, the pair will normalise towards 72.00-72.50 levels.”

Possible intervention by the RBI arrested the fall in the rupee, said Rahul Gupta, head of research-currency at Emkay Global Financial Services. Going forward, the markets closely monitor any announcements by the RBI or the government on possible intervention, he added.

“On upside crucial resistance lies at 74.47 (all-time low) and if the rupee consistently trades above 74.47 then highly unsustainable levels around 75.0-75.50 are expected, which will likely be followed by a reversal,” added Emkay Global Financial Services' Mr Gupta.

“But any updates about rise in cases on coronavirus will lead to sharp depreciation in rupee,” he added.