Inox Wind Signs Pact For 92 MW Wind Power Projects; Stock Edges Higher

Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure for supplying and erecting 92 mega watt (MW) wind power projects. Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising 2 MW turbines, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end-to-end solutions, ranging from development and construction to commissioning and long-term operations and maintenance services, Inox Wind added.

Inox Wind will supply, erect and commission the turbines at Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for captive customers by the third quarter of financial year 2022.

