Infrastructure Output Of Core Sectors Up 0.1% In January 2021

Infrastructure output rose 0.1% in January 2021 after registering contraction for three months

Infrastructure Output in January 2021: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 0.1 per cent in January 2021, compared to last year, according to government data on Friday, February 26. The infrastructure output, which comprises eight core sectors including coal, crude oil, and electricity, declined by 8.8 per cent during April-January 2020-2021 against a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year. Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, as well as cement registered negative growth in January. The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) (Also Read: Infrastructure Output Of Core Sectors Contracts 1.3% In December 2020 )



According to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the output of fertiliser, steel, and electricity sectors in January grew by 2.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

The combined index of the eight core industries stood at 137.6 in January 2021, which increased by 0.1 per cent as compared to the Index of January 2020. The final growth rate of index of eight core industries for October 2020 is revised to (-) 0.5 per cent from its provisional level (-2.5 per cent).