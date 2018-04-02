Infrastructure Output Grows 5.3% in February

During April-February, the annual output growth was 4.3%

India's annual infrastructure output grew 5.3 percent in February from a year ago, government data showed on Monday.

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 6.1 percent year-on-year growth in January.

During April-February, the annual output growth was 4.3 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India's industrial output.

© Thomson Reuters 2018