Infrastructure Output Grows 4.7% In March

The country's infrastructure output grew 4.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

For the 2018/19 financial year, infrastructure output grew 4.3 per cent from the previous year, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's industrial output.

