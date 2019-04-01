NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Core Sector Production Grows 2.1% In February

During April-February, the output growth rate came in at 4.3 per cent from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Economy | | Updated: April 01, 2019 17:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Core Sector Production Grows 2.1% In February

Infrastructure output data comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity


New Delhi: 

India's infrastructure output - or production in eight core sectors - grew at 2.1 per cent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

During April-February, the output growth rate came in at 4.3 per cent from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's industrial output.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Industrial production

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISRONipsey HussleArvind KejriwalDelhiElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShashi TharoorSambit PatraApril FoolSensexNote 5 ProGames of ThronesWhatsApp April Fools' Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top