Core Sector Production Grows 2.1% In February

Infrastructure output data comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity

India's infrastructure output - or production in eight core sectors - grew at 2.1 per cent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

During April-February, the output growth rate came in at 4.3 per cent from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's industrial output.

