BSE Seeks Clarification From Infosys On New Whistleblower's Complaint

The whistleblower claimed to be an employee in Infosys' finance department.

The BSE on Wednesday sought clarification from Infosys over news of a second whistleblower accusing Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh of misconduct. (Also Read: Fresh Complaint Against Infosys CEO From Finance Department Staff: Report)

IANS had reported that the whistleblower claiming to be an employee in the company's finance department said that Mr Parekh kept visiting the US every month in order to retain his Green Card status.

"I have also heard that he has on several occasions gone to the US but has not visited any client or our offices. Then, what is the purpose of his visits? It is evident that he is telling you a lie," said the whistleblower in an unsigned and undated letter to the company's Chairman and co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Independent Directors on the Board.

In a belated response on the second whistleblower's letter to the board, the city-based Infosys on Tuesday told IANS in an e-mail that "the undated whistleblower's complaint largely deals with allegations relating to the CEO's international travels to the US and Mumbai.

"One board member received two anonymous complaints on September 30, one dated September 20, titled 'Disturbing unethical practices' and the second undated with the title 'Whistleblower Complaint'," said the company, attributing the admission to Mr Nilekani's statement on October 21-22.

