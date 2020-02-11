Infosys To Show Expertise At Oracle Cloud Event In London

Global software major Infosys will showcase its domain expertise at the two-day Oracle cloud-based technology event in London from Wednesday, said the IT company on Tuesday.

"We will present our industry expertise and Oracle-based cloud solutions that transform organisations into live enterprises," Infosys in a statement ahead of the Oracle OpenWorld Europe.

The outsourcing firm leverages Oracle cloud technologies to empower businesses across Europe to transform into alive enterprises', helping them drive intuitive decisions, automate processes, create new user experiences and reinvent businesses for accelerated growth.

Oracle is a $176 billion American global database product major, operating in cloud, intelligent business applications, emerging technologies, infrastructure and autonomous database.

The $11 billion Bengaluru-based company cited the examples of its European clients, University of Nottingham, Gemalto and bpost which has used Oracle solutions through the company to achieve efficiency and drive productivity.

"Europe is a region of intense growth and focus for us, as we continue to invest in our localisation offering here. Together with our partnership with Oracle, Infosys is uniquely positioned to empower our customers with the latest next-generation technologies and agile business processes," said Infosys enterprise applications services Executive Vice President Dinesh Rao in a statement.

As a platinum cloud elite level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), Infosys offers enterprise resource planning, autonomous database, Oracle Cloud and others solutions.