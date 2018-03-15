Infosys To Open Tech Hub In US, Create 1,000 Jobs Infosys has inaugurated its first technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, Indiana.

IT (Information technology) major Infosys on Thursday announced that it will open a technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2022. The hub will have a special focus on insurance, healthcare and manufacturing, Infosys said in a press release. Infosys, India's second largest software exporter, said the investment in Connecticut is a continuation of its commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by amplifying top local talent with the best global talent and shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace."Today marks yet another landmark day in Connecticut's economic development efforts, at a time when our investments are bringing new life and vigor to our Capital City," Governor Dannel P Malloy said.The hub will include insurance and healthcare labs that will focus on smart underwriting, claims fraud, IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud, and will employ data security and data sharing features to help Infosys clients comply with all applicable privacy laws while promoting innovation. "This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients' needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing insurance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors," Infosys president Ravi Kumar said.The Bengaluru-headquartered company inaugurated its first technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has already announced a technology and innovation hub in Raleigh, North Carolina and a design and innovation hub in Providence, Rhode Island.