Infosys To Open Digital Development Centre In Canada, Stock Trades Flat

Infosys has announced plans to set up a new digital development centre at its Canadian office in Mississauga, aimed at "creating 500 high quality jobs in the Toronto region over the next three years." The digital development centre, which will be spread over 50,000 square feet, will train and upskill employees to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

"We are proud to power digital Canada through the skills of the future and do our part in supporting post-pandemic economic recovery. The Toronto Region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development centre, create new jobs and scale our business offerings," Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said.

Infosys currently serves businesses in the financial services, healthcare, communications, retail and natural resources sectors in Canada. Thee new centre will nurture and expand capabilities in artificial intelligence, data science, automation and machine learning.

Earlier this year, Infosys said that it would add 500 jobs at Calgary in Canada over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

Meanwhile, Infosys has become the fourth Indian company to enter the $100 billion club after Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. The market capitalisation of the Bengaluru-based IT company crossed the Rs 7.45 lakh crore ($100 billion) mark on August 24.

At 11:45 am, Infosys shares were trading flat at Rs 1,736.55 on the BSE.