'Will Solve Issues At The Earliest': Infosys After Tax Portal Complaints

Infosys has said that it will address technical issues of new e-filing portal in the next few weeks

Flooded with complaints from several income tax payers who are also shareholders in the company regarding the new e-filing portal, Information Technology giant Infosys has assured that it is committed to resolve all glitches being faced by users within the next few weeks, even as it claimed that close to one lakh users have filed their income tax returns so far through the platform.

The company manages the new platform which had been introduced by the Finance Ministry on June 7, 2021.

Replying to questions raised by shareholders during the company's 40th annual general meeting held on Saturday, related to the problems being faced while using the new income tax portal, Infosys' chief operating officer (COO) UB Pravin Rao said that the company is concerned at the inconvenience being faced by users, and will try to address the problems of crores of taxpayers.

"We are deeply concerned at the initial inconvenience being faced by users because of the e-filing portal and are committed to resolve the issues at the earliest within the next few weeks on the basis of all the feedback received from people," Mr Rao said.

He said that the company has received several complaints about the new platform and is working to resolve the concerns of the users.

At the same time Mr Rao told shareholders during the virtual meeting that with several new features added to the e-filing portal and with many initial problems addressed, close to one lakh users have managed to file their returns so far through it.

He informed shareholders that Infosys has been working with the Government of India for a long period of time and is trying to ensure a seamless experience to crores of taxpayers.

The company's assurance has come at a time when - flooded with complaints about the portal - the Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys officials on June 22 for a meeting to discuss the matter and resolve the problems being faced in the portal, at the earliest.

The new portal had been thrown open for public use on June 7, however on June 8 itself, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had highlighted the issue of technical problems being faced by users on social media, and had asked Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani to look into the matter.