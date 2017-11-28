Infosys To Create 500 American Jobs At Its Innovation Hub In Rhode Island

Infosys on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with the State of Rhode Island in the US to establish a design and innovation hub. Infosys will also hire 500 American workers in Rhode Island over the next five years. "We are excited to welcome Infosys to Rhode Island," said Governor Raimondo. "Because of our investments in higher education and job training at CCRI and other institutions across the state, Rhode Islanders are well-equipped and well-prepared to compete for these good paying jobs. Infosys joins a growing local market of innovative, advanced industry companies that have chosen to plant a flag in Rhode Island."Ravi Kumar, Infosys President said, "This will enhance our ability to provide design-driven, digital technologies across the country and enable breakthrough innovations at the intersection of industry and design for our clients."In the 2017 beginning, Infosys had vowed to hire 10,000 US workers over the next 2 years. The IT major has been working to meet the goal, and is investing in Technology and Innovation Hubs in Indianapolis, Indiana and Raleigh, North Carolina. The new recruits in Rhode Island will include experienced designers, design architects, specialists in information design and technical experts to accelerate the digital transformation of Infosys' clients in Rhode Island and beyond.The Hub is likely to provide incipient designers as well as design graduates unique training opportunities with in-demand digital skills including exposure to systems, platforms, strategy and organization domains.