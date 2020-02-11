Infosys To Acquire US-Based Simplus

Infosys shares rose as much as 0.78% on Tuesday before turning flat in late morning deals

Digital services and consulting leader Infosys has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Simplus, one of the fastest growing Salesforce platinum partners in the United States and Australia.

The acquisition coupled with acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018 elevates Infosys's position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.

Simplus is a recognised leader and advisor in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce quote-to-cash applications.

It brings to Infosys globally-recognised Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele, across a variety of industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing.

Simplus has offices across North America, Sydney, Melbourne, London, and a large delivery centre in Manila.

"This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem," said Infosys chief operating officer Pravin Rao.

"The strategic combination of scalable and agile global delivery capabilities of Simplus complements our effort to help global enterprises to transform their businesses. We are excited to welcome Simplus and its leadership team into the Infosys family," he said in a statement.

Infosys shares rose as much as 0.78 per cent to Rs 779.25 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, before turning flat in late morning deals.

At 11:58 am, the Infosys stock traded 0.10 per cent lower at Rs 772.50 apiece on the stock exchange, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was 0.76 per cent.